After ‘diluted milk’ fiasco, officials record statements of teachers, cook at Mahoba school

A day after a viral video showed one litre of milk being poured into a bucket full of water and served to about 50 students at a government primary school in Mahoba district, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rahul Mishra, along with the Sadar SDM representing the district magistrate, visited the school. The officials conducted a detailed inquiry and recorded statements of some teachers and the cook. A screen grab from the video which went viral on Friday. (Sourced)

“School in-charge Monica Soni was suspended yesterday (Friday) after she was prima facie found guilty. She was seen in the video asking students to drink the milk after it was diluted,” Mishra said, adding that another teacher, Ram Prakash Kushwaha, had been given charge.

The BSA said the incident was a fallout of brewing differences among some teachers at the school. “Having said that, as the school in-charge, Monica Soni could have prevented the incident. It is unfortunate that students were not given the pure milk they are entitled to,” he said.

“The statements of stakeholders, including teachers and village education committee members, were recorded and properly scrutinised. A detailed report will be submitted to district magistrate Gazal Bhardwaj and the basic education department for further action,” Mishra added.

A basic education department official, requesting anonymity, termed it a serious lapse on the part of the teacher in whose presence the episode unfolded. “It put the department in a poor light, and the strong reaction on social media was justified in this case,” the official said.

“We are doing our best to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in the future. We must learn from this unsavoury episode and proceed with caution. Uttar Pradesh is a very large state, and it is humanly impossible to monitor every activity of nearly five to six lakh teachers,” the official added.