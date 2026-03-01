After fatal bus mishap, Uttar Pradesh tightens vigil on liquor vends along highways

A fatal double-decker bus accident that killed five people, including three children, and injured around 40 others has prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate action against liquor shops operating near highways and expressways, amid rising concerns over drunk driving on high-speed corridors. Officials maintained that the move is intended as a preventive enforcement measure rather than a reactive response after accidents occur. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The accident, which occurred on February 23, has brought renewed attention to enforcement gaps along major road networks. Officials said preliminary assessments of serious crashes indicate that alcohol consumption and driving under the influence often emerge as contributing factors, particularly on high-speed stretches where vehicles travel at greater speeds.

Senior transport department officials said the easy availability of liquor near entry and exit points of expressways, as well as along national and state highways, poses a serious safety risk. On such high-speed corridors, even a momentary lapse in judgment can result in devastating consequences.

In a letter to the excise department, Transport Commissioner Kinjal Singh has sought the identification of liquor shops located near highway entry and exit points and urged action for their removal or relocation. The department has also called for intensified inspections of roadside establishments, including dhabas and hotels, to curb the illegal sale or consumption of alcohol along highways.

In a separate communication to the Haryana Transport Commissioner, Singh requested the cancellation of the permit of the bus that was allegedly operating illegally.

Officials maintained that the move is intended as a preventive enforcement measure rather than a reactive response after accidents occur. With Uttar Pradesh having one of the country’s largest operational expressway networks and witnessing heavy inter-state traffic, the focus is now on aligning rapid infrastructure expansion with stricter safety oversight.