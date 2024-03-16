After girl’s rescue, authorities set sight on dubious past of Mumtaz Yatimkhana

LUCKNOW: A collaborative operation involving the police and Childline resulted in the rescue of a 15-year-old girl from the custody of her distant relatives in Aminabad, where she was allegedly subjected to physical abuse, sparking suspicions regarding Mumtaz Yatimkhana, the orphanage from which the girl was reportedly handed over to her relatives without adequate documentation. One of her distant relatives took her to her home, where men in the family, including a 70-year-old man identified as the prime accused, Mohiduin, sexually abused her. (For representation)

Concerns have also been raised about the welfare of the remaining girls from the orphanage following its closure in 2021.

“The girl disclosed that she was transferred to her relatives by the Yatimkhana, which is currently non-operational. However, several questions arise, such as whether the legal process was followed, whether the background of the relatives was checked, and where the other girls went after its closure,” questioned Jaya, the project coordinator of Childline, Lucknow, who participated in the rescue operation.

Expressing similar concerns, Shuchita Chaturvedi, a member of the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and part of the rescue team, said, “Now, all these aspects will be thoroughly investigated, and a detailed probe will be conducted regarding Yatimkhana. Our immediate focus was on rescuing the girl.”

“When the alleged family was questioned about whether they followed any legal procedures, they failed to provide any documentation. They were unable to produce even the girl’s Aadhar card,” said Ruqaiya bano, a lawyer closely involved with the case.

However, Vikas Singh, the district probation officer of the women and child welfare department, said that Yatimkhana was closed under his supervision in 2021.

Talking to HT, Singh explained, “There were only 4-5 minors who were reunited with their parents, following which the facility was closed.”

Earlier, in the FIR, filed by Saif Mirza, a lawyer by profession, it was revealed that the victim contacted him via phone and narrated her ordeal. According to Mirza, the girl had been residing in Mumtaz Yatimkhana in Thakurganj during her childhood due to her mother’s mental instability. However, one of her distant relatives took her to her home, where men in the family, including a 70-year-old man identified as the prime accused, Mohiduin, whom she referred to as her father, sexually abused her. The girl even sent the video of the act to Saif as evidence.

Aminabad Police has filed a case against Mohiuddin, his brother Aminuddin, his wife Rozi, his daughter Sumaiya (who brought the girl from Yatimkhana), as well as Aamir and Arshad. The charges include sections 376D (gang-rape) and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

“We are currently in the process of investigating her release from the previous shelter home,” said Sandhya, a member of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

“We are examining available records and trying to determine the details of what occurred in 2006. While we have acknowledged the case and are actively working on it, this process cannot be expedited overnight,” she added.

Meanwhile, CWC chairperson Ravindra Singh Jadaun said that accessing such old records was challenging as the CWC seals and disposes of case files after the 10 years. “We are hopeful to gather more actionable details from the survivor herself, but do not want to further traumatise her with excessive questioning,” he explained.

According to the child welfare committee (CWC), the girl has been transferred to the Rajkiya Bal Griha (Balika) at Para, where she is receiving counselling and has been assigned a support person by the CWC. She will continue to stay at the government shelter until the investigation of the case is concluded.