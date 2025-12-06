Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
After no takers for years, LDA shelves ‘Second Innings Home’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 04:20 am IST

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has formally scrapped ‘Second Innings Home’, a long-pending housing scheme for senior citizens in Viraj Khand-1, Gomti Nagar, which had struggled for years to attract private developers.

A representative design of the Second Innings home in the Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, in Lucknow. (Sourced)
The decision comes a month after the authority made a last-ditch effort to revive the project through re-tendering and consultations, but received no concrete bids. A group housing project will now be developed on the same land. The proposal was approved at the LDA Board meeting held on Friday, additional secretary Gyanendra Verma confirmed.

Officials said the LDA Board approved the cancellation as the project, modelled under the PPP framework, had become unfeasible. Despite repeated tender invitations and direct meetings with real estate developers, the LDA failed to receive even a single valid bid. Developers reportedly conveyed that the scheme did not align with market expectations or profitability models.

Conceived as a secure, community-based living option for people aged 60 and above, the ‘Second Innings Home’ promised modern amenities such as an in-house clinic, round-the-clock medical support, alarm systems, ambulance service, a community hall, a recreation centre, and landscaped green zones tailored to the physical and emotional needs of the elderly.

The cancellation marks a setback for senior citizens hoping for dedicated housing options in a prime location like Viraj Khand. However, officials maintain that the concept is not being abandoned and will be reworked for another site.

“We have cancelled the ‘Second Innings Home’ proposed in Viraj Khand-1, but we are exploring the possibility of shifting this concept to CG City, where the response may be stronger,” LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said.

Earlier in June, Hindustan Times reported that the project, planned as an exclusive facility for senior citizens, had already faced two failed tender rounds. The LDA had announced a final re-tender, stating the project would be scrapped if it again failed to attract private participation.

In October, the development authority briefly revived hopes by announcing that two private companies had shown interest. However, officials said the expressions of interest did not translate into actionable bids.

