After PM, U.P. govt urges people to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ at home on Jan 22

The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday requested people to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ at home on January 22 to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla and celebrate Deepotsav that day. Ram Janmabhumi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. (HT File Photo)

The state government has also decided to illuminate all places associated with mythology across the state on January 22.

On his visit to Ayodhya on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had requested people to light Ram Jyoti on January 22.

“Deepotsav will be celebrated across the state on January 22. We have asked people to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ in their houses. The government will also light up all mythological and historical places across the state,” said principal secretary, culture and tourism, Mukesh Meshram.

The state government has planned a series of events across Uttar Pradesh from January 14 in the run-up to the consecration ceremony.

Recitation of Ramayan, Ram Leela, and a series of classical music performances, among others events, will be organised.

The state government has made a provision of ₹100 crore in the supplementary budget to organise events in run-up to the consecration ceremony.

Visit Ayodhya after Jan 26: Trust

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday once again requested devotees to come to Ayodhya after January 26.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, issued the appeal to people to avoid coming to Ayodhya on January 22 due to issues related with crowd management and security reasons.

“People should come to visit the temple after January 26. Doors of the temple will remain open until everyone has had darshan, even if it is 12 o’clock at night,” said Rai.

NRIPENDRA MISRA INSPECTS RAM TEMPLE

Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra reached Ayodhya on Saturday and inspected ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is ready and finishes touches are being given to it, said the Trust.