After Ram temple inauguration, Ayodhya to be adorned in hues of grandest-ever Deepotsav

LUCKNOW Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, which have become a hallmark of the Yogi Adityanath government since the mega event was launched in March 2017 after the BJP came to power in UP, are set to be the grandest ever this year, especially after the consecration of Ram Lalla idol. Preparations underway for Diwali celebrations, at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Since then, Deepotsav and Ayodhya have catapulted a nondescript town to the world stage. Preparations are underway for the illumination of 25 lakh earthen diyas along the banks of Saryu to set a new Guinness record.

Making optimum use of technology, the state government has successfully transformed Deepotsav into a grand spectacle with a mix of religious fervour and cultural vibrancy.

Every edition of Deepotsav has seen the addition of technology. From only earthen diyas in 2017 to drones and musical laser shows in 2023, the event has evolved into a globally recognised festival.

From local Ramleela troupes to international ones, the epic play has been given a global touch in successive Deepotsav celebrations.

Artistes from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Russia, Fiji, Trinidad & Tobago, Indonesia and Nepal have performed Ramleela at all Deepotsav celebrations since 2018.

From 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017 to 22.23 lakh diyas in 2023, Deepotsav has been created new Guinness Book of World Record of laying diyas at Ram Ki Paidi and other ghats of Ayodhya on banks of river Saryu on each occasion.

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was the chief guest at the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya in November 2018 while PM Narendra Modi was the chief guest in 2022.

Deputy Speaker of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar was the chief guest in 2019.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, only locals were permitted for Deepotsav celebrations in 2020.

This year’s Deepotsav is all set to be the grandest show till date as it will be first after the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Ayodhya is ready for its grandest-ever Deepotsav. The show will witness another Guinness World Record of 25 lakh diyas laid across the majestic Ram ki Paidi and other ghats of Ayodhya,” said Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner, Ayodhya.

In this year’s Deepotsav, another world record will be attempted. It will be of 1,100 people performing the largest aarti together on the ghats of Saryu.

Besides, ‘Pushpak Viman’ is coming up near Lata Chowk carrying Mata Sita, Lord Ram, his three brothers, and lord Hanuman. The 36 ft high and 24 ft wide Pushpak Viman will be two feet above the ground and serve as a selfie spot.

Lord Ram’s statue will be 5 ft 10 inches, Mata Sita’s 5 ft 4 inches, with Hanuman seated at their feet.

Apart from this, an 8-ft-high Ram Darbar is also being constructed at Ram ki Paidi.

Around 11 gates on various themes of Ramayan are also coming up in Ayodhya Dham, including three within Ram Katha Park. The Bhakti Path leading to Ram Mandir will have four gates decorated with around 10 quintals of flowers.

Ayodhya Dham, including all major temples, will be adorned by special artistic decorations.

The celebrations will feature dynamic colour-changing LED panels and multimedia projections that will adorn not only the main venues but also various locations across Ayodhya.

Welcome gates, designed with thematic illuminated pillar, will greet visitors at Ram ki Paidi and Naya Ghat. Key pathways, including the Bhakti Path, will also be illuminated.

A mega show by 500 drones will dazzle people at the majestic Ram ki Paidi. The highlight will be ‘veer mudra’ of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman, brought to life through a dazzling presentation of laser lights, voiceovers, and musical narration.

The show will included portrayal of Ravan Vadh, Pushpak Viman, Deepotsav, Ram Darbar, Valmiki, Tulsidas, and the Ram Temple. There will be 15 captivating formations in the sky.

At Ram ki Paidi, inspirational moments from the life of Lord Ram will be showcased through a laser light and sound presentation.

Alongside the drone show, the sound and laser display will feature artistically designed green firecrackers. Ayodhya’s skyline will dazzle with green aerial fireworks synchronised with music.

Journey of records

2017: 1.71 lakh diyas

2018: 3.01 lakh diyas

2019: 4.04 lakh diyas

2020: 6.06 lakh diyas

2021: 9.41 lakh diyas

2022: 15.76 lakh diyas

2023: 22.23 lakh diyas