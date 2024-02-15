After siding with BJP, Jayant should now help solve farmers’ problems: Tikait

MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Chaudhary Naresh Tikait said here on Thursday that now that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Singh was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he should help in resolving the issues of farmers. If he was unable to do so, he may suffer a loss. Tikait said that if Jayant was not able to address farmers’ grievances, he would suffer a loss. (HT FILE)

Interacting with mediapersons, Tikait said that the government should also understand that merely giving Bharat Ratna to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh would not suffice and the problems of the farmers would have to be addressed .

Reacting to the protest of Punjab farmers, the BKU president said that Jayant went with the BJP, so now he should also come forward to solve the problems of farmers of the country.

He said all farmers were united and the government should not make the mistake of considering the farmers of Punjab or Haryana as being alone in their struggle.

On Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Tikait said that only Bharat Ratna would not help the farmers. There were multiple issues, including pending cane dues and MSP . The government should understand that it was the farmers who fed the country.

The BKU will convene a panchayat in its headquarters at Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar on February 17. BKU leaders from UP, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and other states will attend it to discuss the ongoing protest and farmers’ issues.