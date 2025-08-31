After tariff hike, future tense for Firozabad glass industry

Agra Flourishing since the Mughal era, the glass industry of Firozabad has begun to feel the wrath of new tariffs imposed by the United States on India. Orders worth ₹100 crore hang in uncertainty, stakeholders say. (File)

Sixty per cent of glassware exports from Firozabad go to the US.

Mukesh Bansal Toni, the chairman of Glass Manufacturers and Exporters Association in the city, says the US is the biggest buyer of decorative and handmade craft on glassware from Firozabad. “We send candle stands, flower pots and household decorative pieces to the US. People there like to have handcrafted glass products. Our major exports are customised items, bangles and decorative items.”

“Orders worth ₹100 crore are ready for shipment but have been put on hold by American buyers as no settlement is in sight. With the new tariff rates, exports will take a beating,” he adds.

Firozabad is situated about 60 kilometres away from Agra. The glass industry there has survived several challenges. In 1996, industrial units there were either asked to down shutters or switch to environment-friendly natural gas after the Supreme Court banned the use of coal and coke by industries within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ)—which included Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and part of Bharatpur—to protect the Taj Mahal from industrial pollution.

Although most industries around Agra engaged in the foundry business closed, the glass industry saw itself shift smoothly to natural gas and survive the shock.

Trade pundits in Firozabad say most of the orders for Christmas and New Year celebrations are ready to be shipped, but now face uncertainty after the US imposed stiff 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

Sarvar Hussain, an exporter, urges the Indian government to look for a possible way out, which includes a search for newer markets.