After viral video of dog inside Kushinagar hospital emergency, Dy CM orders probe

In a video that has gone viral a stray dog was spotted near an accident victim brought to the Kushinagar district hospital.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday has ordered for a probe in to the incident.

“Taking note of the video that shows a dog roaming near the patient in emergency ward of the district hospital in Kushinagar, I have ordered a probe to be conducted by chief medical officer of Kushinagar,” Pathak, who is also state’s health minister, wrote in a tweet.

“Action will be taken against those found guilty once the report is submitted,” said Pathak in the tweet.

Dr Suresh Pataria, the chief medical officer of Kushinagar, conducted the inquiry. “The incident took place inside the district hospital. In fact, the entire staff on duty in the emergency wing of the hospital is under scanner,” said Dr Pataria, over the telephone.

He said that the report will be sent to deputy CM office soon. The report has taken note of the fact that the patient was not provided a stretcher but was placed on the floor. Also why was patient not attended to by a medical staff and left alone despite being seriously injured.

The fact that stray dog entered the emergency ward had also been considered by the officials conducting the inquiry as this could have been a major threat if a minor patient was admitted to the ward, he said.