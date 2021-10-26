Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Agra engineering college suspends 3 Kashmiri students for allegedlyraising pro-Pak slogans
lucknow news

Agra engineering college suspends 3 Kashmiri students for allegedlyraising pro-Pak slogans

The college administration came to know about the three B.Tech students’ anti-national chats after the India-Pakistan in T-20 match on Sunday night, says chief proctor
On Tuesday, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders reached the college campus and raised slogans, seeking action against these students (Pic for representation)
On Tuesday, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders reached the college campus and raised slogans, seeking action against these students (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

AGRA Three B Tech students from Kashmir were suspended by an engineering college in Agra on Monday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing anti-national chats on their social media account after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 match on Sunday night. They posted stories praising Pakistan and disowned India as their country, said police.

On Tuesday, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders reached the college campus and raised slogans, seeking action against these students. They approached the Jagdishpura police station in this regard and a case was being registered against the students on the basis of the ‘tehrir’ (informal complaint) submitted by BJYM leaders, said Vikas Kumar, SP (city).

“It was alleged that these students had shared some anti-national posts on a messaging app,” he added.

“The college administration came to know about the three B.Tech students’ anti-national chats after the India-Pakistan in T-20 match on Sunday night. They were residing in the hostel on Bichpuri campus in Agra,” informed Ashish Shukla, chief proctor, RBS Engineering Technical Campus.

He said these students got admission to engineering courses on the basis of a central government scheme. “The trio was suspended from the hostel and college on Monday. But later, they apologized for their act,” added Shukla.

BJYM Braj prant leader Gaurav Rajawat filed the ‘tehrir’, alleging that the three Kashmiri students raised anti-India slogans and shared chats on social media that could disturb peace and tranquility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out