Agra’s little girl who bowled the world over

When former India cricketer Hemlata Kala first saw a seemingly frail, under-ten “boy” unleash a lightning throw from the boundary to hit the stumps dead-centre at Agra’s Eklavya Sports Stadium, she was stunned. India’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma made 58 and then claimed 5 wickets to help national team win World Cup on Nov 2. (Agency)

On being told that the prodigy was, in fact, a girl — Deepti, the younger sister of local cricketer Sumit Sharma — Hemlata instinctively remarked, “Take care of your sister, she has cricket in her.” Decades later, those words ring prophetic. That little girl, Deepti Sharma from Agra, is now India’s World Cup-winning hero.

On Sunday night in Navi Mumbai, 28-year-old Deepti produced a performance for the ages — scoring a composed run-a-ball 58 and taking five wickets for 39 runs — as India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden Women’s World Cup. Her all-round brilliance not only earned her the Player of the Tournament award but also secured her place among the greatest match-winners in Indian cricket history.

For Hemlata Kala, who played for India between 1999 and 2008 and once headed the national selection committee, Deepti’s triumph is more than just a victory. “This win will do for women’s cricket what 1983 did for men’s cricket in India,” she said. “It will change everything — more sponsors, more attention, and many more girls coming forward to play. Agra already has Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav, and many more will follow.”

Deepti’s story, however, began in the narrow lanes of Agra, where she grew up as the youngest of seven siblings in a close-knit family that valued hard work and perseverance. Her father, Bhagwan Sharma, retired from the parcel booking office at Agra Cantt, and her mother, Sushila, is a retired school principal.

From the beginning, the family recognised Deepti’s spark. “It was cricket, cricket and cricket for Deepti,” says her father. “She had no other world — no friends outside cricket. Her brother Sumit was her coach, mentor and guide. He sacrificed his own cricketing career after completing his MBA to help her realise her dream,” he adds.

Sumit recalls that Sunday night as “garv ke pal” — a moment of pure pride. “We came close to winning the World Cup twice before, but this time we made it,” he said. “I remember when she was barely eight and would accompany me to Eklavya Stadium. She once hit the stumps from 50 metres — that’s how she caught everyone’s eye. The rest is history.”

The Sharma family, along with local MP and Union minister Prof SP Singh Baghel, watched the World Cup final together in Agra. “When Deepti got Laura Wolvaardt’s wicket, I knew victory was ours,” said Bhagwan, distributing sweets after the match.

Born on August 24, 1997, Deepti’s rise through the ranks was steady yet spectacular. Initially overlooked for state selection, she persisted — encouraged by mentors like Kala and former India cricketer Rita Dey. Her brother Sumit’s relentless guidance helped her refine her game and she soon began representing Bengal in domestic cricket.

Her international debut came in 2014, but it was her explosive 188-run knock against Ireland in 2017 — the second-highest score in women’s ODI history — that turned her into a household name. She also holds the record for the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian woman — 6 for 20 against Sri Lanka in 2016 — and was the youngest Indian of either gender to achieve a six-wicket haul.

On Sunday, she showed once again why she’s regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in the world. “I always enjoy whatever role I have been given,” Deepti said after the final. “I like challenges — I had to play according to the situation today, and I enjoyed my role with both bat and ball. I dedicate this victory to my parents.”

Deepti finished the tournament as its highest wicket-taker (21 wickets) and now serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh, a recognition bestowed by the Yogi Adityanath government. Following the World Cup victory, she will receive ₹1.5 crore as part of the state government’s reward policy for world champions.

Her ability to stay composed under pressure has become her trademark. “I look to use variations along with my stock ball and I know when to use which one,” she explained. “That WPL season when I was the MVP in 2024 really helped me fine-tune my game.”

Deepti’s journey— from the little girl who stunned onlookers with her precision throw to India’s World Cup hero — has come full circle. For Agra, and indeed for Uttar Pradesh, she is not just a champion cricketer but a symbol of determination, discipline and dreams realised.

As Hemlata Kala puts it, “Deepti Sharma is the world’s best all-rounder — a trump card for India and an inspiration for every young girl who dares to dream.”