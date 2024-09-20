Agri experts to discuss ways to boost mango productivity, quality

LUCKNOW: Mango cultivation provides a livelihood for millions of farmers and horticulturists. However, the national average mango productivity in India remains significantly lower than the global average. UP is one of the leading mango-producing states in India, accounting for around 23.6% of the country’s total mango production. (Pic for representation)

According to ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) this can be attributed to spread of diseases like blight, anthracnose and pest infestations from fruit flies, thrips and hoppers.

To boost mango yield and quality , a seminar ‘Strategies and Research Priorities for Improving Yield and Quality of Mangoes’ is being organized by the ICAR-CISH on September 21 in its headquarter in Rehmankhera.

Renowned agricultural scientists from India and abroad will gather to explore strategies for further elevating the mangoes of Uttar Pradesh and North India to exceptional standards during the event.

“Renowned researchers from India and abroad will exchange views on mango cultivation. Experts Natalie Dillon, senior biotechnologist, and Ian S.E. Bally, senior horticulture specialist from Queensland, Australia, Yuval Cohen from the Volcani Institute, ARO, Israel, V.B. Patel, assistant director general, ICAR, New Delhi, Dr. M. Sankaran, division head and Prakash Patil, project coordinator (AICRP) at IIHR, Bengaluru, will deliver presentations,” informed a government press note.

According to T. Damodaran, director of CISH, “UP is one of the leading mango-producing states in India, accounting for around 23.6% of the country’s total mango production, followed closely by Andhra Pradesh at 22.99%. India boasts of an incredible diversity of mango varieties, with approximately 1,000 types, although only about 20 of these are widely traded and exported. Indian mangoes are renowned for their unique range of flavours, aromas, textures, appearances and other bioactive compounds,” the press note added.