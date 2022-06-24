Agriculture can make U.P. a trillion-dollar economy in next five years: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that agriculture and allied sectors could play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in next five years. Agriculture, he pointed out, had immense potential for growth in the state.
Yogi was addressing a seminar on “Roadmap for Development of Agriculture and Allied Sector in Uttar Pradesh,” with top agriculture scientists and progressive farmers, among others, participating in the programme.
“There are immense possibilities for growth of agriculture in UP and this potential can be tripled in five years if agriculture scientists, entrepreneurs of agri products and progressive farmers join hands,” he said.
“The importance of agriculture was very much evident during the pandemic when all other sectors save agriculture recorded negative growth in the country and the state,” the CM pointed out.
Stressing the need for promotion of natural farming in the state, he said organic farming based on zero-budgeting could help farmers increase the output with minimum input, provided agriculture scientists, entrepreneurs and progressive farmers all came together to support government efforts to promote natural farming. He regretted that most of agriculture scientists were not favourably inclined to the idea of organic farming.
The CM also suggested the use of modern technology by farmers to increase productivity. “A majority of farmers in UP have small land holdings and they are generally hesitant to use new technology. The farmers need to be told about the benefits of modern technology and scientists can play an important role in this,” he said.
The CM directed officials to compile suggestions and recommendations made by exerts and others in the seminar with a view to making an action plan to work further accordingly.
Earlier, agriculture scientists including Panjab Singh, AK Singh, GP Singh and others pointed out that UP needed transformational and not incremental changes to achieve new heights of growth in agriculture and the allied sectors.
They said not production but marketing of agri products was an issue and the government must it. They also suggested use of drones for sprinkling pesticides etc on crops in the fields. They said carbon farming was a new concept that UP could adopt to curb emissions and provide benefits to farmers financially.
They also recommended diversification of crops and conservation of natural resources ,including water. The scientists suggested formation of a committee to oversee, from time to time, implementation of recommendations and suggestions received in the seminar.
No trace yet of 22-year-old missing Pune biker
Pune rural police, along with Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, deployed two drones and scanned over a 10 km area of Andharban forest trail in Tamhini ghat to trace 22-year-old mechanical engineer and bike enthusiast Omkar Shete. Shete went missing on the morning of June 18 after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat.
146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen
Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently. Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat.
Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.
Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed. Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.
CoEP bestowed ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ status by state govt
After trying for the past many years, the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has finally got 'Unitary Technological Public University' status from the Maharashtra government. While the official notification was issued on June 21, an announcement to this effect was made on Friday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. Ever since the CoEP was granted autonomy in 2003-04, it has been trying to get the said status.
