Ahead UP assembly elections: SP to start podcast, eyes wider voter connect

To expand its digital outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party is set to launch its podcast from September, with the first episode likely to feature party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Apart from being recorded in the party’s studio, the podcast will also be shot against the backdrop of projects built during the SP regime, such as Ekana Stadium, Dial 100, Phoenix Palassio Mall, Lucknow Metro and Janeshwar Mishra Park. Apart from party’s studio, the podcast will also be shot against the backdrop of projects built during the SP regime (Sourced)

After recently introducing its YouTube channel SPTV, dedicated to daily updates on party activities, the SP is now preparing to step into the podcast space. Former minister and radio jockey Naved Siddiqui, who has been closely associated with Akhilesh Yadav since 2012, will host the series.

Podcast to feature party leaders

The podcast will involve interviews with MPs, MLAs and senior leaders on issues that the party believes resonate with the public. Siddiqui said the leader for the opening episode has not been finalised, though there is strong demand for Akhilesh Yadav to begin the series, followed by senior leaders such as Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad.

Explaining the move, Siddiqui said, “Podcast is a popular form of communication these days, especially among the youth. We thought to raise the issues of the public through our podcasts, and also we expect that grievances which will be brought to notice through our podcasts will also be addressed by the authorities as well.” “Though we have a great studio set-up for it at the party office but giving a twist, we will also be shooting in the backdrop of projects that were built during the SP regime, like Ekana Stadium, Dial100, Palassio Mall, Lucknow Metro, JPNIC, etc.”

He also said the motto for SPTV is ‘Dekhiye Nahi Suniye,’ where important updates are read out every evening, and the upcoming podcast will complement this effort by creating longer conversations with party leaders.

While the podcast is a separate medium, the SP plans to use its social media channels for wider distribution. The first episode will go live in September on SPTV and other official handles.