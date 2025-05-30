Ahilyabai Holkar strengthened roots of Sanatan Dharma: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the life and contributions of Ahilyabai Holkar as a timeless source of inspiration for Indian society, noting that she strengthened the roots of Sanatan Dharma and laid the foundation of India’s cultural legacy through her broader national vision, which continues to shape New India even today. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh at an event held in connection with the tricentenary of Ahilyabai Holkar, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

He made the remarks at two events held under the ‘Punyashlok’ Pujya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Tricentenary Year Memorial Campaign-2025’ at Ram Manohar Lohia Law University and GPO Park in Lucknow.

Speaking at the law university, Adityanath said, “The remarkable contributions of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar to Sanatan Dharma are a source of inspiration for all. This very inspiration motivates us to ensure that the foundation of good governance becomes a heritage.”

He added that PM Narendra Modi’s vision of combining heritage with development reflects the same path once laid by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. At a time when her kingdom was much smaller compared to modern India, she still went beyond her borders to restore temples destroyed by invaders, thereby strengthening the roots of Sanatan Dharma, he said.

He further said that the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme being run in Uttar Pradesh is a true tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, as it helps revive the lives of traditional artisans and craftsmen. He also mentioned that new PAC battalions have been formed in the name of women warriors like Maharani Laxmibai, Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai, and Avanti Bai.

He mentioned that reserving 20% seats for women in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force is part of the same mission started by Prime Minister Modi to empower women.

The CM further said that Maharaja Suheldev, who exposed and defeated the foreign invader Salar Masud nearly a thousand years ago, was largely forgotten by Indian society. Salar Masud was the nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni and had repeatedly looted and destroyed the Somnath temple. He was also the first to attack the Shri Ram Janambhoomi.

The chief minister explained that in 1033 AD, when Salar Masud returned to India with the aim of destroying temples, Maharaja Suheldev led a strong resistance and defeated him so thoroughly that no foreign invader dared to enter India for the next 150 years.

“Power-hungry individuals who submitted to foreign rule erased Suheldev’s legacy from the pages of history,” he remarked.

A symbol of ideal Ram Rajya: BJP MLA

BJP’s Sarojini Nagar MLA Dr Rajeshwar Singh welcomed the dignitaries at the event held at the law university in his assembly constituency.

Besides CM Yogi, those who attended the event included BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Dr Rajeshwar Singh expressed pride in hosting the event in his constituency, calling Devi Ahilyabai Holkar a “symbol of ideal Ram Rajya.” He noted her extraordinary legacy—restoration of 8,527 temples across India, establishment of 39 orphanages, and her inspirational governance from 1767 to 1795.

“Ahilyabai Holkar transcended royalty to become ‘Devi Ahilya’ – a beacon of dignity, devotion, and courage. The overwhelming presence of women today has made this event truly divine,” he said.

Meanwhile, at GPO Park, the chief minister inaugurated an exhibition which, he said, will educate the people of Uttar Pradesh about Ahilyabai Holkar’s significant contributions.

He emphasised that the past is not merely meant to be read about but to be reflected upon and learned from. He stated that it is our responsibility to correct historical missteps and embrace the glorious chapters of our history as ideals.

Adityanath further stated that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is currently experiencing a renaissance of its cultural heritage and ancient values.

He said, “From Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Kedarnath, from Muktinath in Nepal to Somnath, and from Mahakal to Rameswaram — efforts to reconnect with India’s spiritual and cultural heritage are evident under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

Before his address, the chief minister visited the exhibition, which showcased various themes from Ahilyabai Holkar’s era, including her contributions to agriculture, women’s empowerment, business, justice, administration, compassion, prosperity, and equality.

She was invincible: BL Santosh

BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh on Thursday said Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar was truly invincible—she never lost a single battle.

“Her contributions to the revival of India’s religious and cultural heritage are monumental. The very existence of the grand temples in Kashi, especially in their current form, is largely due to her efforts. Had it not been for Ahilyabai Holkar, we might not have witnessed this architectural and spiritual grandeur in Kashi,” Santosh said.

He lamented that mainstream education has long overlooked such towering figures.

“It is unfortunate that we were not taught about Ahilyabai Holkar in schools and colleges. For years, leaders like Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Ahilyabai were excluded from our academic curriculum. Yet, 300 years ago—long before the term ‘women empowerment’ gained popularity—Ahilyabai had already set a remarkable example,” Santosh stated.