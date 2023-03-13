AIDWA takes out rally to celebrate Int’l Women’s Day

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) took out a rally here on Sunday as part of International Women’s Day celebrations. AIDWA taking out rally to celebrate International Women’s Day in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT photo)

International Women’s Day was observed on March 8.

The AIDWA members marched from Matiyari area to Raidas mandir holding banners with the slogan ‘United struggle for equality’. A large number of women from Chinhat and Indira Nagar areas participated in the rally.

The rally concluded at Raidas mandir where a convention was organised to discuss a number of issues. The event was led by AIDWA national joint secretary Madhu Garg who expressed concern over the vast percentage of people who live below the poverty line, and the steadily dipping position of the country on the hunger index.

“The government claims of distributing 5 kg free ration to 80 crore people and on the other hand, it is also imposing GST on essential basic items that has resulted in uncontrolled price rise,” said Garg. She pointed out that all these factors were also having an impact on the women of the country.

AIDWA vice president Vandana Rai spoke on gruesome crime against women and said that they were judged harshly through the lenses of caste and religion.