Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AIMIM to contest on 100 seats in UP assembly elections, announces Owaisi
AIMIM to contest on 100 seats in UP assembly elections, announces Owaisi

The legislative assembly of 403 seats is slated to hold polls in 2022.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest 100 seats of Uttar Pradesh in the assembly elections, to be held next year, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced on Sunday. "Party has begun the selection process of candidates," said Owaisi in a tweet in Hindi.

In the same tweet, Owaisi also confirmed that his party "will fight the elections in alliance with Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha", a coalition of small parties including the AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP. "We are not talking to any other party or alliance regarding elections," he also said.

The legislative assembly of 403 seats is slated to hold polls in 2022.

The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha includes Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party led by Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party led by Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan.

Earlier, AIMIM called upon all ‘secular’ parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, to join hands in Uttar Pradesh to stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from retaining power in the state.

In January this year, Owaisi visited Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the current member of Parliament. During the visit, Owaisi said that his party and Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will put up a strong fight against the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the AIMIM fielded candidates on 38 seats, however, it failed to win any seat.

