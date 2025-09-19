AIMPLB to intensify 2nd phase of ‘Save Waqf Campaign’

All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) will intensify the second phase of its nationwide ‘Save Waqf Campaign’ from September 19 with special sermons before Friday prayers “on the importance of Waqf and the serious implications and apprehension arising from the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act (2025)”, said AIMPLB in a press release. At designated venues, waqf desks will be set up, where caretakers will be requested to bring their property documents for scrutiny (For Representation)

After the sermons, the prayers will be offered for the restoration and protection of Waqf properties. This comes after the interim verdict by the Supreme Court in which the apex court declined to stay the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in its entirety, though it put on hold some of its contentious provisions.

The second phase of the AIMPLB campaign, which began on September 1, will conclude on November 30. The first phase of the campaign was carried out between April 10 and May 7 earlier this year.

On October 3, Muslim community members will be requested to voluntarily keep their businesses, offices and establishments (barring medical stores) closed from 8am to 2pm, the release added. A peaceful protest will be held at Jantar Mantar in the national capital for two hours on October 11 followed by voluntary arrests, it said.

The campaign will also include publication of a comprehensive booklet titled ‘We Do Not Accept the Waqf Amendment Act’ in Urdu, Hindi, English and will be translated into regional languages as well. There will be press conferences in the national capital and all major state capitals by AIMPLB and civil society members. Round-table meetings will also be held across the country.

Interfaith meetings will be arranged with leaders of different faiths to deliberate upon the shared responsibility of protecting religious endowments and institutions across all communities. The AIMPLB has planned social media campaigns in this regard with a 15 minute video clip that will be uploaded on all major social media platforms.

On November 16, the AIMPLB will be holding a mass protest at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. A peaceful ‘waqf march’ will also be organised on separate dates in Delhi and state capitals. In Delhi, the march will conclude at Rashtrapati Bhavan while in states it will conclude at Governor House with a memorandum. A memorandum will also be given to the CMs of various states.

From November 1 to 8, a campaign will be launched for correction and verification of documents of all Waqf properties. State convenors will prepare a team of young volunteers, including lawyers, in every city. At designated public venues, waqf desks will be set up, where mutawallis (caretakers) will be requested to bring their property documents for scrutiny.

Those lacking proper documents will be guided by the experts. Teams of volunteers for the purpose will be formed in every state and district. For their training, a central workshop in Delhi will be held on September 29, followed by training workshops for district and regional volunteers at the state level, the press release said.