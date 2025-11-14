A 24-year-old air force personnel stationed at the Bareilly Air Force Station allegedly died by suicide early Friday morning. Air force personnel dies by suicide at Bareilly station

The corporal, who hailed from Punjab and had been posted in Bareilly since last year, allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol at the base.

According to officials, the person with whom the personnel spoke about 30 minutes before his death was being identified. Meanwhile, his family alleged that their son was compelled to take his own life. His elder brother, who serves as a ‘havildar’ in the Indian Army and was also recently posted in Bareilly, said he was under severe distress.

“Someone forced my brother into this. He was very troubled. He received a call around 4 am, spoke for nearly half an hour, and then took this step. My brother, my heart, is gone. Now, nothing less than death in return will be acceptable. Whoever is responsible must be punished,” he said, while demanding strict action.

The 24-year-old was selected for the Indian Air Force in 2020. His first posting was in Vadodara (Gujarat), followed by Bareilly, where he had been serving since early 2024.

The elder brother said that he had planned to meet his sibling this weekend. “Both of us were happy that we would finally be in the same city. We had even planned to take leave in January to prepare for our sister’s wedding,” he said. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

Inspector Vijendra Singh of Izatnagar Police Station confirmed the suicide and said the investigation would proceed based on the written complaint submitted by the family.

“Once the family submits their application, we will take appropriate action,” he said.

The Air Force and police were now examining call records, duty logs, and internal communications to ascertain what led the youngster to end his life.