Air quality worsens in UP cities as winter knocks on doors

Poor air quality has returned to Uttar Pradesh cities with the drop in average day temperatures and increased human activity, if the Air Quality Index (AQI) figures of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) are anything to go by.

All major cities in Uttar Pradesh have recorded an increase of an average of 100 units in AQI, reflective of the air quality of a particular region, in a month. According to the data, Agra recorded an AQI of 272 on Thursday up from 58 on October 1. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 290, up from 138 in the same time span. Kanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur all recorded a considerable rise in AQI value. AQI over 200 is considered poor with adverse impact on human health on long-term exposure.

The state capital Lucknow on Thursday recorded an AQI of 179 up from 71 recorded at the start of this month. Within the city, Gomti Nagar and Talkatora recorded the worst air quality with AQI hovering around 300. In these parts of the cities, the major pollutants remained particulate matter 2.5 and 10.

According to experts, the drop in average day temperatures, caused by the onset of winter and increased human activity with relaxation in Covid-19 curfew, are major contributors behind the depleting air quality. In the last 30 days, the average day temperatures dropped by 10 degrees across Uttar Pradesh.

“Winter poses a particular challenge for particulate matter in the air to settle down due to dense air. This leads to air pollution that is reflected in higher AQI values,” said environmentalist Dinesh Srivastav.

Poor air quality is expected to worsen in the coming days with a further drop in temperatures and increase in farm activity, especially the burning of paddy stubble.

Considering the depleting air quality, authorities are set to enforce the graded response action plan (GRAP). “GRAP will result in stricter restrictions on various activities like construction, industrial activities and others to limit air pollution. We are monitoring the situation and stricter measures will be taken as and when required,” said Ajay Sharma, member secretary, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).