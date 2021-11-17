Air show in Sultanpur: Dignitaries witness multiple landings, takeoffs by fighter jets

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed an air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) after inaugurating the 341-km-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district on Tuesday.

UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and BJP MP from Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi were present on the occasion.

Multiple landings and takeoffs were done from the airstrip by the fighter jets in front of the dignitaries.

Mirage 2000 was first to land on the airstrip for turnaround servicing (TRS). The fighter aircraft led the IAF operation in the Balakot strike in 2019 and Kargil war in 1999 against Pakistan.

The AN-32 aircraft made assault landing with Air Force commandoes and Army special force jawans, terrain vehicles and technical personnel.

An arrow head formation fly was carried by five fighter aircraft, including Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI and Jaguar. It was followed with touch and go landing by Mirage 2000, Jaguar and Sukhoi-30 MKI.

A low altitude maneuvering was carried out by Sukhoi 30 MKI. The plan took a high speed turn upward as it rolled several times in the air to carry out a maneuver, ‘vertical Charlie’. The two-seater fighter aircraft was flown by Wing Commander Parvinder Singh Chahal and Flight Lieutenant Surya Pratap Singh, native of Sultanpur district.

The air show concluded with a fly past over the runway by Kiran Mk II aircraft, led by two Sukhoi 30 fighter aircraft. After the air show, the Prime Minister left the spot on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

An IAF officer said the air show on the Purvanchal Expressway was the fourth emergency landing air show carried out by the Air Force. Earlier, such events were carried out by fighter aircraft on the Agra expressway, Yamuna expressway and National Highway number- 925 in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

The emergency landing facility on the Purvanchal Expressway adds to the operational flexibility of the IAF, troop deployment, human assistance during disaster relief operation and increases the fighting capability of the country as well, said officials.

The 3.2-km-long and 34-meter-wide concrete cement runway constructed for the emergency landing of aircraft on the expressway near Kurebhar village in Sultanpur district has been carried out under the Bharatmala project launched by the ministry of road transport and highways, the officer said.