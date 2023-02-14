AIR-Prayagraj to launch Kumbhvani station for Mahakumbh

: Amid several government departments busy readying the ground for Mahakumbh-2025, state-owned Prasar Bharati is preparing a comprehensive action plan to broadcast programmes highlighting the religious and cultural splendour of the mega religious fair.

For this, a separate transmitter will be installed at the Sangam area to broadcast several programmes throughout the day, starting at 5.15 am each day, officials said.

Due to radio’s popularity in rural areas, the Prayagraj station of All India Radio (AIR) will launch a special channel, called ‘Kumbhvani’, that will air various programmes aimed at introducing visitors to the different attractions of the religious fair. The channel will be broadcast on 103.1 megahertz from the beginning of the Mahakumbh, said AIR-Prayagraj station director Lokesh Shukla.

“Various programmes will be aired on the station that will be in tune with the religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees expected to visit Mahakumbh-2025. Through this, people of the country and the world will be able to get acquainted with the cultural glory of the Mahakumbh,” he added.

For the Kumbhvani station, a high-frequency tower will also be set up.

He added three sets of programmes would be broadcast from the radio station. One of them is ‘Amrit Varsha’, which will feature interviews of saints coming to the Mahakumbh. The channel will also air a programme based on the chapters of the Gita and another one informing people about the contributions of the people from Prayag to the Indian freedom struggle, he explained.

The radio channel will also make announcements about people who get separated from their families during the fair—a normal occurrence for which ‘lost and found centres’ function during the fair.

Besides, there will be special interviews of prominent saints and coverage of religious conferences as well. It will be broadcast live coverage of all the major bathing festivals including Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami and Maghi Purnima.

Apart from this, the royal bath of Peshwai and Akharas will also be broadcast live.

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav, AIR-Prayagraj, which has entered 75th year of its establishment, is currently holding on-air seminars related to the freedom struggle throughout the year. A half-an-hour play has also been prepared on Kaushambi’s ‘Durga Bhabhi’, who contributed significantly to the freedom struggle.