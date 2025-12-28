AISPLB seeks anti-lynching law, hijab rights, UCC review

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Sunday placed a series of demands before the government, including strict laws against mob lynching, a review of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), action against alleged corruption in Shia Waqf bodies, and protection of the constitutional right of Muslim women to wear hijab for educational purposes. AISPLB national president Maulana Saim Mehdi addressing the gathering. (HT)

The demands were raised at the board’s annual convention held at the Asafi Imambara in Lucknow on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, AISPLB general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas quoted Khutba number 46 of Nahj al-Balagha, citing Imam Ali: “The day people abandon the fight for their rights, injustice will begin to prevail upon them.” He said the community must continue to assert its rights and place its demands before the government.

Among the key resolutions adopted was a call for the Indian government to exert pressure on Saudi Arabia for the reconstruction of the shrine of Prophet Muhammad’s daughter at Jannatul Baqi, which remains in ruins.

The convention also demanded the enactment of strict laws to curb mob lynching, the formation of a committee on the lines of the Sachar Committee to assess the socio-economic condition of the Shia community, and separate reservations to enable targeted welfare and employment schemes.

Participants sought a reconsideration of the proposed UCC and called for a thorough investigation into alleged corruption and illegal sale of valuable properties belonging to Shia Waqf boards, particularly the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board. They demanded strict action against those responsible and a special law for the protection and maintenance of Waqf properties.

The convention further expressed concern over alleged corruption in the Husainabad and Allied Trust in Lucknow and the deteriorating condition of historic buildings under its control, calling for immediate remedial measures. It also asserted that the right of Muslim women to wear the hijab for educational purposes is guaranteed under the Constitution and should be fully implemented without obstruction.

The convention was presided over by AISPLB national president Maulana Saim Mehdi, who thanked clerics, intellectuals and representatives of community organisations for their participation and emphasised the relevance of the board, particularly for the youth.