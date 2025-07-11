Ajay Rai, 9 others booked for ‘blocking roads’ in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and nine of his supporters have been booked for taking out the ‘Pol Khol Padyatra’ (foot march) allegedly without permission in Varanasi, police said on Friday. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai. (File photo.)

The march, which began at the Night Market near Cantt Station and proceeded towards Chittaranjan Park via Englishia Line, was led by Rai. According to the police, the padyatra caused traffic disruption, especially at the Englishia Line intersection.

Based on a complaint by Kashi Vidyapeeth outpost in-charge sub-inspector Vikal Shandilya, an FIR has been registered against 10 people, including Rai.

Police said Rai, along with district president Rajeshwar Patel, metropolitan president Raghavendra Choubey, Dharmendra Tiwari, Fashat Hussain, Pramod Pandey, Gulshan Ali, Shatnam Singh, Ashok Kumar Singh, Aqeel Ansari and around 50 others, were moving towards Sajan trisection while shouting slogans and blocking the road.

Their march allegedly brought ambulances and passengers heading to the railway and bus stations to a standstill, severely affecting traffic, police said, adding the group disrupted public order by organising a procession on public roads without prior permission.

Sigra police station in-charge Sanjay Mishra confirmed that an FIR had been registered under relevant sections for unlawful assembly and traffic obstruction.

Criticising the government, Rai said the Congress had organised the ‘Pol Khol Padyatra’ in Varanasi to expose poor services for Kanwar Yatra in Varanasi.

“Instead of paying attention to these issues, the state government lodged an FIR against us.

The fact is no one in the government wants to face the truth,” he said.

“We won’t stop. Our party will continue to expose the state government and they may lodge as many FIRs as they want. Even if we are sent to jail, our campaign to expose the government will not stop,” Rai said.