Akbar Nagar to PMAY: 274 medically unfit people to be shifted to ground floor after LDA approval

Several residents of Akbar Nagar who were accommodated in the new township in Vasant Kunj, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), are being shifted from the top floors to the ground floor of the four-floor apartment buildings. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The change of the top floor from the ground floor is being only done for people who were medically unfit or had issues climbing stairs.

Earlier the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) also set up a camp there to accept all the applications of the residents who wanted to change their flat, said an LDA higher official.

Out of about 400 applications, only 274 were selected and sent for approval to higher officials of the LDA.

The priority of the LDA is to take up the issues related to health or if a person is handicapped or has any health-related problems, without any

discrimination.

The LDA is now not entertaining any more applications as some residents of Vasant Kunj are coming to shift beside their relatives from one block to another, said an LDA official.

Additionally, he said that if any resident is facing any sort of issues with their flat, the engineering team concerned is present at the site to solve those issues immediately, said an LDA official.

Currently, all the higher officials of the LDA are working from there, so that residents who were relocated from Akbar Nagar do not face any problems/issues while shifting.

The demolition of Akbar Nagar was completed on June 19 by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) against all illegal encroachments in the 24 acres of land, as part of the government project to reclaim the Kukrail river which had turned into nullah.