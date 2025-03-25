Akbari Gate, Aminabad and Chota Imambara hubs are foodie delights during Ramzan nights in Lucknow

We’re in the last leg of the holy month of Ramzan and the night time is when food hubs in the state capital comes alive. Foodies of all faiths flock the traditional Awadhi cuisine hubs such as Akbari Gate, Nakkhas Road, Aminabad, City Station Road, Daliganj and the most sought after Chotta Imambara circuit, and the latest entrant to the city, the Husainabad Food Court. Chotta Imambara is the latest food hub during Ramzan.(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

HT City takes readers on a guided tour:

Chotta Imambara

Chotta Imambara food hub(Mushtaq Khan/HT)

Moving from the Clock Tower towards the Chotta Imambara gate, the entire left side is dotted with food joints serving the choicest of delicacies from Awadhi, Mughlai, West Asian and even home kitchens in Lucknow.

“It’s truly a new hub with all delicacies coming in this magnificent circuit. From Irani chai to shawarmas, haleem, khichda, chicken samosa, choicest of kebabs and traditional Awadhi specialties you get it all,” says Siraj of Wamish Cafe.

Husainabad Food Court

Hussainbad food court(Photo: Mustaq Khan/HT)

Developed by the Lucknow Development Authority, near Rumi Darwaza, the establishment brings food brands and iconic flavours under a roof. “Savouring authentic food against a majestic backdrop is a super feeling. It’s a great dining option and I have already come twice with my family as I can easily park my vehicle outside, dine in heritage ambience that too good stuff,” says Vishal Singh, a media professional.

Akbari Gate

Delicacies being prepared at Raheem's(Photo: Mustaq Khan/HT)

The locality that houses the oldest Tundey Kababi restaurant, Mubeen’s Restaurant, Raheem’s Kulcha Nihari, Lalla Biryani and several other food joints is traditionally the most sought-after destination. “It’s the beauty of this location that we have so many restaurants which, barring for a few hours, literally serve food throughout the day and everyone gets good customers from all faiths,” says restauranter Shoeb Qureshi.

Nakkhas Road

Foodies savouring Idrees Biryani(Photo: Mustaq Khan/HT)

Ideally known for famous Idrees Biryani, which operates till the wee hours during Ramzan, it now has many food joints on the road which also has Haji Saheb Sweet Shop. Mubeen too has come up with a plush food joint on this road which is a delight for street food.

“Inshallaah sab accha kar rahe hain and grahkon ki sewa mein lage hue hai,” says Abu Bakar as he prepares a fresh lot of biryani.

Aminabad wows

Tunday Kababi, Aminabad(Photo: Mushtaq Khan/HT)

With Alamgir, MU Eating Point (Tundey), Wahid Biryani and several food and sweets shops this market draws foodies' the whole night. “I have driven down from Malihabad. First, we have come to Aminabad where we are enjoying Kashmir chai. We will go to the Press Club area next for Dastarkhwan’s chicken masala and while returning get something packed from Akbari Gate,” says Mohsin Raza, a businessman.