 Akhilesh holds roadshow for SP pick in Lucknow
May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Akhilesh holds roadshow for SP pick in Lucknow

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 18, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The roadshow started from near KD Singh Babu stadium and culminated near the statue of Dr Bhimarao Ambedkar in Hazratganj

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav held a roadshow here in support of party candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat Ravidas Mehrotra on Friday. Amidst chants of “Lucknow Ne Thana Hai Parivartan Lana Hai,” (Lucknow has resolved for a change), thousands of party supporters participated in the event.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav holding a roadshow in Lucknow on May 17. (HT photo)
SP president Akhilesh Yadav holding a roadshow in Lucknow on May 17. (HT photo)

Standing in an open jeep, the SP chief began the roadshow from near the KD Singh Babu stadium. The roadshow traversed through various locations before culminating near the statue of Dr Bhimarao Ambedkar in Hazratganj.

It covered many areas, including Hindi Sansthan, Halwasiya Market, Mayfair trisection, Gandhi Ashram and Hanuman temple in over an-hour-and-a-half. Prominent SP and Congress workers had assembled throughout the route.

Ravidas Mehrotra is pitted against defence minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh. Polling in Lucknow will be held on May 20. SP leader Anurag Bhadauria welcomed the roadshow at Hanuman temple. During the event, the SP president was presented with a silver crown and a mace. Participants, clad in red T-shirts and carrying SP flags, created a vibrant spectacle along the 2-km route.

City unit SP president Fakhir Siddiqui welcomed the party president when he reached KD Singh “Babu” stadium. Other attendees included Lok Sabha media in-charge Gaurav Singh Yadav, party’s city unit general secretary Irshad Ahmed Guddu, former mayoral candidate Meera Vardhan and a host of SP leaders and workers.

As the roadshow commenced, Payal Singh, state president of Kinnar Sabha, put a tilak on Akhilesh’s forehead and performed an aarti. SP media incharge Gaurav Singh Yadav said, “ Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow not only energised the SP cadre but also motivated them to work harder for winning the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.”

Lucknow

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
