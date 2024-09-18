Akhilesh is leader of mafia, criminals, says U.P minister

KANPUR: Sugarcane development minister Sanjay Gangwar launched a scathing attack on former CM Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of being a leader of mafia and criminals. Gangwar asserted that under Yadav’s tenure, the state was plagued by mafia rule. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

Gangwar condemned Yadav’s recent remarks, in which the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief labelled Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a “mafia” during a press conference in Orai, Jalaun, where he is the minister in charge.

According to Gangwar, Yadav has lost his mental equilibrium following the recent Lok Sabha elections, resulting in erratic statements. He suggested that such comments were unbecoming of the SP leader, asserting that the former government was rife with criminal activity.

“People have seen his relationship with the likes of Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari,” he said, adding, “a donkey will see others as donkeys.” He suggested that Yadav’s perceptions are influenced by his own experiences during his time in office. “He himself is a leader of mafias and criminals,” the minister asserted.

Gangwar outlined plans to enhance sugarcane production in the region. He promised to address the issue of inactive sugar mills by discussing the matter with departmental officials to ensure that these mills become operational once more.