Akhilesh jibes at Yogi over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday invoked and tweaked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in Gorakhpur soon after Yogi reached there on a visit.
Akhilesh made the attack on Twitter. He first shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation’s executive engineer’s office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rain.
“Decorated with the lakes of development under the BJP rule…this is the BJP’s pond of corruption -- ‘Jal Nagar’ Gorakhpur. The Gorakhpur tourism is inviting you saying: Kuchh din to tairiye Gorakhpur mein. (Swim in Gorakhpur for a few days),” he tweeted with the pictures.
His obvious reference was to the BJP-ruled Gujarat’s famous tourism tagline of “Kuchh din to Gujaro Gujarat mein” (spend some days in Gujarat). Gorakhpur is considered CM Yogi’s home district from where he has been an MP five times and is now an MLA from a Gorakhpur assembly constituency.
In a statement his party issued, Akhilesh Yadav said the very first monsoon showers had exposed the truth about development claims in the BJP rule in the state. He also said even the PM’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi has people distressed over waterlogging. He said that in the urban areas of Varanasi, water-logging troubled people for hours. “There is knee-deep water at the Dashashwamedh Ghat developed as a pink corridor. There was water-logging from Gudaulia to Dashashwamedh Ghat,” he said.
Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today
The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday. Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20.
ABHM leader booked in Agra for declaring bounty on Udaipur murder accused
Agra police on Thursday booked an office bearer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for allegedly declaring a bounty of 2 lakh for anyone bringing heads of the two accused of Tuesday's Udaipur killing, A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the spokesperson for ABHM, Sanjay Jat, at Nai Ki Mandi police station of Agra.
800 mango varieties to know, many of them to savour and relish at this exhibition
#waterinapot: Promoting savings, saving fauna
All offices of the National Savings Department, U.P., in the Agra division, are now doubling up as 'watering holes' for birds and animals like monkeys, squirrels and dogs by adopting a simple and virtually expense-free campaign #waterinapot. The Agra Division of the department has five offices: one each in Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura and Firozabad districts, and the headquarters being in Agra.
Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi
Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) prof DP Kothari has suggested that all the IITs should be connected to industries to give IIT engineers a chance to have a work experience in that field. Prof Kothari also said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take an initiative in this regard. He said sincere planning should be done to link the IITs and other engineering institutes with the industries.
