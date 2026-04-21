Akhilesh promises 300 units of free electricity if Samajwadi Party comes to power in 2027

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has promised 300 units of free electricity for consumers in the state if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 assembly polls. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)

The former chief minister had earlier announced an annual pension of ₹40,000 for women.

In a statement issued on Monday, Yadav said, “Upon the formation of a Samajwadi government in 2027, consumers in the state will be provided with 300 units of free electricity. Women will receive an annual pension of ₹40,000.”

He stated that the people of the state are grappling with deteriorating healthcare services and a shortage of fertilizers. Consumers are being harassed in the name of smart meters, he alleged.

Addressing party workers from various districts, including the Bundelkhand region, at the state headquarters, Yadav said, “The ‘anger meter’ of the people of Uttar Pradesh is running high against the electricity fraud being perpetrated under the guise of smart meters.”

He asserted that the BJP’s electricity meters, much like EVMs, are prone to manipulation. He warned BJP members to steer clear of the “current” of public anger, noting that the burden of expensive gas cylinders and exorbitant electricity bills will ultimately sever the BJP’s connection to power.

He urged party workers to demonstrate unity and mutual coordination to defeat the BJP in 2027.

“The goal is to ensure that, in 2027, the BJP is left yearning for even a single seat,” Yadav said.