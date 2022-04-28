Akhilesh runs ‘daily crime bulletin’ to attack Yogi govt
LUCKNOW To corner the BJP government in UP over crime incidents, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is running a daily crime bulletin ‘Aaj Ka Apradhnaama’ on twitter.
With the catchline ‘BJP 2.0 raj mein-UP dooba apradh mein’ (UP sinks in crime under BJP 2.0), Akhilesh launched the ‘bulletin’ on April 7 over fresh crime incidents. Since then, he has been posting tweets on crime incidents in the state.
On Thursday, Yadav tweeted a headline in Hindi ‘Son of a former corporator shot dead next to police station in Shamli’. This was the sixth successive day – the longest streak so far of his crime tweets – that Akhilesh posted on twitter. This longest streak of crime tweets started on April 23 with the murder of five of a family in Prayagraj.
Though Yadav had been attacking the government over almost everything from prices for commodities to bull attacks, ‘Aaj Ka apradhnaama’ has become a daily feature of his twitter account that has 16.5 million followers.
Talking about his tweets on crime, SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said: “Gruesome crime has become a regular happening in UP. The Samajwadi Party is concerned about the current state of affairs. We have been showing the mirror to the state government daily. We intend to prevent any kind of injustice to people. The SP is aware of its duty to act as a responsible opposition. We will keep pinpointing all misdoings of the BJP government.”
Another leader of the party said the last time when the Yogi government came to power, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that it will give six months to the government before launching any attack on it because then the government was new. “But this time, as the same government is elected again, the SP did not give any “grace period” to the government under which the criminals have been striking at will,” he added.
Since after the government took oath, Yadav has been sending the SP’s probe delegations to most of the major crime spots, and in some cases, also giving financial aid from the party funds to the victims’ families.
ICSE, ISC students find exams straightforward
The students of Class 10 appeared for their history and civics exam and Class 12 their commerce exam. The exams, being conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, started from April 25. Gurnoor, a Class 10 student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “ The paper was easy and not lengthy. I finished it half an hour before the allotted 1.5 hours.” The Class-12 students echoed a similar sentiment.
34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl
A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34's 28-year-old friend and dumping The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar's body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday. The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.
4 Navi Mumbai civic staff booked for negligence as electric pole falls on man
Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. While the incident occurred on Sunday, an FIR was registered on Wednesday after investigation. On Sunday afternoon, the NMMC staff were erecting a new street light pole at Sector 8 in Sanpada. While the men were erecting a new pole, the old pole happened to fall over the right shoulder of Hikutty.
Following a six months’ strike, MSRTC services returning to normalcy in Pune
PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation services that were interrupted for almost six months due to the strike called by employees are now back to normal with the public transport body being able to bring back 90% of its buses on state streets for the first time this year. On April 6, the Bombay high court (HC) had directed the protesting MSRTC workers to resume duties by April 15.
4 arrested for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr in Bhiwandi
Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing silver utensils worth ₹1.23Cr from a godown in Bhiwandi on Thursday. The theft occurred four days ago in one of the godowns in Shubham Industrial Park situated in Kalwar, Bhiwandi. The thieves allegedly broke the shutter of the godown and fled with the silver utensils. Police also saw the number plate of a black and white car, whose owner was traced to Paygao of Bhiwandi.
