Akhilesh seeks Ayodhya rape survivor’s safety

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the court to ensure the Ayodhya rape survivor’s safety considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

In a post in Hindi on X, he wrote, “The government should ensure the best medical care for the rape victim. The government is responsible for protecting the girl’s life. I humbly request the Honorable Court to take suo motu cognizance of the situation and ensure the victim’s safety under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter...The malicious intent of certain individuals to politicise such incidents should never succeed.”

This comes a day after Akhilesh Yadav said DNA tests should be done on the rape accused to deliver justice to the victim. In a post on X, Akhilesh on Saturday said, “In the case of misdeeds, the way for justice should be found by getting DNA tests done on those who are accused, and not by merely making allegations and doing politics. Whoever is guilty should be given full punishment according to the law, but if the allegations are proven false after the DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. This is the demand for justice.”

Earlier, the Ayodhya district administration razed the “illegally constructed” bakery of Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gangrape of a minor girl.This action comes after Khan and his house help were accused of raping and blackmailing a 12-year-old girl who worked as a daily wage employee at Khan’s home in Ayodhya.

A case was filed against Khan for allegedly threatening the victim’s family to settle the case. He was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping the girl over two months. (With agency inputs)