Akhilesh seeks front row seat for Shivpal in UP assembly
It’s a step by Yadav to establish cordial relations with his uncle who might damage SP’s prospectsin Etawah-Mainpuri region, says a section of leaders
LUCKNOW In a surprise move, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has written a letter to UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, seeking a front row seat for his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, in the House ahead of the monsoon session beginning September 19.
The move is being seen apparently as a sign of improvement in the nephew-uncle relationship after Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav announced to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Mainpuri and be a part of the government that comes to power at the centre.
A section of SP leaders said it’s a step by the SP chief to establish cordial relations with his uncle who might damage prospects of the SP in the LS polls in the Etawah-Mainpuri region considered a Yadav belt of Uttar Pradesh.
On Tuesday, Shivpal met SP leader Azam Khan in Delhi. After returning to Mainpuri on Wednesday, he said SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will recover soon and contest 2024 LS election from the Mainpuri seat. “I will campaign for ‘Netaji’ (Mulayam),” he stated.
When asked about his plan if Akhilesh Yadav contests from the Mainpuri seat, Shivpal said: “Over a year is left for the LS election, I will take a decision over contesting from Mainpuri later.”
Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s letter to the assembly speaker, Shivpal said: “I was allotted the seat with the SP MLAs in the Budget session of the House in the Monsoon session. I will take the same seat. It’s the power of the Speaker to allot seat to the members or the leaders of legislature party.”
Even as the war of words between SP and PSP-L leaders continues over the seat, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the SP chief had requested for a seat in the front row for Shivpal Singh Yadav, terming him chief of PSP-L. “But Shivpal has contested the assembly election on SP symbol. He has been given seat along with the SP members. The front seat in the Opposition bench is allotted to the leader of the opposition as well as the leaders of legislature parties,” he said.
“If Akhilesh wants the front seat for Shivpal, he can request for allotment of the seat reserved for SP members. The front seats of the block - A, B and C are allotted to SP legislatures. Shivpal can be allotted one of the seats in the front row in the blocks reserved for the SP members,” he added.
-
Minor’s suicide at shelter home: Police register case
Police have booked unidentified persons in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old boy at Don Bosco Shelter Home in Wadala. The standard IX student was found dead in the toilet on Monday evening. The boy's mother said she had met her son on August 8 and he was all good. The mother also told the police that the boy was not good in studies and she had scolded him for that.
-
Applying for bail a fundamental right, says Allahabad high court
Observing that every prisoner has the fundamental right to file a bail application before the court without delay, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to a person who had been languishing in jail and could not approach the court as he belonged to an economically deprived class of citizenry and was abandoned by his near and dear ones after his imprisonment.
-
After commuter notices ‘uneven gap’, traffic halted for 40mins on Kemps Corner bridge
Mumbai After a commuter noticed an 'uneven gap' between two of the girders of the Kemps Corner bridge in South Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and informed the Gamdevi police, traffic came to an abrupt halt for 40 minutes. According to traffic police officers, after the Gamdevi police received the call from a commuter, they asked the traffic police to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as a precaution.
-
Death after falling in open drain: Rights commission issues notice to BMC
Mumbai The state human rights commission has asked the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) P south ward to explain why they should not be held responsible for the death of a 18-month-old, who fell in an open gutter in 2019. The toddler, Divyansh Singh, had fallen into a stormwater drain outside his house in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar on July 10, 2019.
-
ZP begins leprosy, TB eradication drive in Pune
Pune: Pune zilla parishad (ZP) health department launches leprosy and tuberculosis eradication drive from September 13 to September 30. Till August-end, Pune had 629 leprosy patients under regular treatment. The leprosy rate in the district is 0.53 patients per 10,000 population. From April 2022 to August 2022, Pune recorded 209 new cases. The health drive is planned under the national leprosy eradication programme. Resident deputy collector Sanjay Teli reviewed the planning at the collectorate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics