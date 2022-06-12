Those who created unrest have security, but...’: Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over bulldozer drive
Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the demolition drive using bulldozers being carried out in the state following violent protests against remarks by now-removed BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammad.
Yadav said the exercise was conducted without any legal investigation. He said that while those whose comments led to the unrest in the country and international scrutiny are receiving full security, peaceful protesters are having their houses razed down without a probe.
“In what world is it justice that the people due to whom the situation in the country has worsened, against whom there were strong reactions from around the world, are under full security while the peaceful protesters are being punished without legal investigation with bulldozers. It is not allowed by our culture, neither religion, nor legislation, nor our constitution.”
A number of houses have been brought down by the UP administration, including one belonging to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Afreen Fatima, whose father Javed Mohammad, has been accused to have played a key role in Friday’s protests in Prayagraj.
Earlier, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Kumar had told reporters, "Mastermind Javed Mohammad detained, there could be more masterminds… The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA."
However, his activist daughter reportedly wrote to the National Commission for Women stating that her family members were detained without warrant.
Mohammad was reportedly served a demolition notice by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), suggesting that the house was “illegally constructed” and asking him to vacate it by 11am in the day.
A day ago, Yadav, a bitter critic of Yogi, shared a video of policemen beating up protesters in a "lock-up", saying questions should be raised over such incidents.
It is, however, unclear from the video whether the incident took place at a police station or some other place. Sharing it on his Twitter handle, Yadav said UP ranks at the top in custodial deaths.
Soon after, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, during a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, said, "Rioters are being beaten up but Akhilesh Yadav is feeling the pain."
