Akhilesh to meet Azam Khan in Rampur on Oct 8

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will meet senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan at the latter’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district on October 8. Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 23 after spending almost two years behind bars. He recently secured bail from the Allahabad high court in the Quality Bar land encroachment case of Rampur. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

As per a programme issued by the SP, the party chief will leave for Bareilly by air from Lucknow at around 10:30am. After reaching Bareilly airport, he will leave for Azam Khan’s place in Rampur at around 11:30am. The SP president will spend around an hour at Khan’s residence between 12:30pm to 1:30pm before flying back to Lucknow at around 3pm.

Yadav confirmed his scheduled visit to Azam Khan during a press conference at party headquarters on Thursday. Meanwhile, senior SP leader Azam Khan left for Delhi from Rampur late on Wednesday evening for a medical check-up. As per sources, Khan was accompanied by his son Abdullah Azam.