Akhilesh to sound SP’s poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh on Sept 27

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 27, 2023 05:02 AM IST

He will address a public gathering in Rewa’s Sirmaur constituency and hold a conference of party workers in Khajuraho

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will start his party’s election campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. “Akhilesh Yadav will address a public gathering in Rewa’s Sirmaur constituency on Wednesday,” said SP’s national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT file)

The next day, he will hold a conference with his party workers in Khajuraho, Chaudhary said. “Akhilesh’s tour aims to strengthen SP’s organisational structure before the announcement of assembly elections and exert pressure to get some seats under INDIA alliance in exchange of seats that it would give to the alliance,” said a senior SP leader.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 230 assembly constituencies. Last month, the party had declared its candidates for Nivadi, Rajnagar, Bhandera and Mehgaon assembly seats there. On Monday (September 25), the party announced its candidate for one seat in poll-bound Rajasthan.

