Akhilesh Yadav alleges EC-BJP collusion, questions Bengal poll fairness

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Election Commission (EC) of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the West Bengal elections would be free and fair only if they were held “without” the poll body. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Responding to a question on the EC and the West Bengal elections during his visit to Kanpur, the Kannauj MP said, “The elections in West Bengal will be fair only if they are held without the Election Commission.”

“The EC is working hand in glove with the BJP. The role of the EC is to enrol voters, but it is deleting votes at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Its role was evident in the bypolls conducted in the state last time, as the EC, BJP government and the administration formed a trio to influence the by-elections,” Akhilesh alleged.

The SP chief said that if voted to power, an SP government would develop the Kanpur-Etawah-Kannauj region as a “Trade Triangle” to restore Kanpur’s distinct identity. “The historic Lal Imli factory in Kanpur will be revived and made operational. We will accelerate the pace of development in Kanpur,” he said.

Akhilesh also accused the BJP government of making false promises on river-cleaning initiatives, alleging that funds allocated for the purpose were misappropriated, resulting in no tangible improvement.

He further alleged that the current regime had broken all previous records of corruption, dishonesty and looting. He cited recent instances involving the codeine syrup syndicate as well as the ongoing “kidney racket” controversy in Kanpur.

The SP chief also alleged that the law and order situation in the state had “completely collapsed”. “Shootings are taking place openly, and murders are being committed even within the constituencies of the chief minister and Prime Minister. NCRB data indicates that women and girls in UP are the most vulnerable group,” he alleged.