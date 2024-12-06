Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Baba Saheb, accuses BJP of undermining Constitution

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Friday. Akhilesh Yadav paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary at SP headquarters in Lucknow on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

On this occasion, Yadav said, “Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar worked to provide rights and entitlements for the poor, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, tribals, women and deprived sections of the country by crafting the Constitution of India. The Constitution is a lifeline for all of us, granting us rights and respect. It serves as a shield of the PDA. It is everyone’s duty to protect this Constitution.”

“The Constitution of Baba Saheb is under threat from the BJP government. The BJP is weakening the Constitution and is snatching the rights of the backward classes, Dalits, minorities and tribals. It is undermining the reservation given in the Constitution. The BJP does not believe in Baba Saheb’s Constitution and conspires in various ways to weaken it. The intention is to change the Constitution,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav further stated that his party is fully committed to safeguarding the Constitution, democracy and social justice by uniting the PDA (Pichda Dalit Alpsankhyak). “Today we all take a pledge that we will fight unitedly against every attack on Baba Saheb’s constitution and give a befitting reply to the anti-constitutional forces,” he added.