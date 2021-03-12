Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
- Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
The Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh may see a repeat of the recent developments in Uttarakhand, where the Bharatiya Janata Party replaced its chief minister a year before assembly elections following dissent against his leadership. He also accused UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath of claiming credit for the work done by the SP government in the past.
"The image of the chief minister taking a selfie on Wednesday has been splashed in newspapers and social media. The project seen in the background is the SP government's project," claimed Akhilesh. Yogi Adityanath took a selfie at a dam project that he inaugurated in Chitrakoot on Wednesday.
Akhilesh Yadav’s pot shots at CM Yogi Adityanath came during a press conference in Moradabad, ahead of the bicycle rally he is scheduled to flag off on Friday in the neighbouring Rampur. The SP is taking out the bicycle rally from Rampur to Lucknow in support of party's Rampur MP, Azam Khan, who is currently in jail in connection with the cases filed against him over alleged anomalies in institution and operation of Maulana Jauhar University, Rampur.
"Even the jobs that the BJP government claimed to have provided were the ones created in the previous government's tenure," Akhilesh said while building on this theme.
Taking about the three new Central farm laws, Akhilesh said, “The laws will ruin small, medium farmers and agricultural labourers."
Yadav indicated that his party would not ally with his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) for UP Assembly polls 2022.
Also Read: BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
"Samajwadi Party's experience with big political parties has not been good. We will not ally with any big political parties. We will take smaller parties on board," he said, but when asked about Shivpal Yadav and his PSP-L, he quipped, "Yes, indeed his party is small. Samajwadi Party will ally with small parties but not with those that have any BJP link."
There was a scuffle involving security staff of Akhilesh Yadav and some local journalists after SP president's press conference (PC) in Moradabad. At least two journalists were reported to have suffered minor injuries in the incident.
"The incident occurred when some people obstructed the exit after the press conference. The matter was resolved shortly," said superintendent of police (city), Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LU alumna wins Sahitya Akademi Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cop humiliated rape survivor’s father before a truck hit, killed him: Family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark
- While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
- Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
- The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party
- Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor’s hand with boot
- The incident came to light after a video showing police head constable's ill treatment of a woman vendor went viral on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP needs to strike balance to meet fiscal challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox