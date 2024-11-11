Akhilesh’s jibe at Yogi: ‘Batenge toh katenge’ worst slogan in country’s history’

LUCKNOW/MEERUT Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav again invoked the PDA (Pichhda Dalit Alpsankhyak) formula for the bypolls to nine assembly seats of UP and slammed the BJP, saying that the saffron party was nervous of its growing strength and engaging in negative politics to divert people’s attention from core issues. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a public meeting ahead of the Kundarki assembly by-election, in Moradabad, Monday. (PTI Photo)

He also took a jibe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s slogan - “Batenge to katenge...”, saying: “This is the worst slogan in the country’s history. The BJP is following the divide and rule policy of Britishers...they were also the informers of the British. But always remember ‘judenge to jeetenge...we never asked for votes in the name of caste, but asked for votes in the name of saving our Constitution. The PDA is all about bringing people together.”

He claimed that the post of chief minister in UP will be in danger after the Maharashtra elections and urged people to teach BJP a lesson in the bypolls.

“BJP people hate backwards, Dalits and minorities and don’t know the meaning of PDA,” he said addressing an election rally in Moradabad’s Kundarki constituency in support of SP candidate Haji Rizwan. After winning 37 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections riding on the PDA plank, the SP has again entered the poll battle with their tried and tested formula.

“I have heard that BJP people are changing their attire just to get votes...don’t forget that Sita Mata was kidnapped by someone who changed attire,” said the SP chief taking a jibe at BJP candidate from Kundarki, Ramvir Singh Thakur, who sported a skull cap while meeting members of the minority community recently.

The SP chief alleged that the future of Dalits, tribals and other backward classes was in darkness due to the irregularities by the BJP government in the examination and reservation system. He claimed that the police was empowered during the Samajwadi Party rule while the BJP government was trying to win elections only on the strength of the stick.

He appealed to the public to keep video/photo records of every incident so that action can be taken against culprits on the basis of evidence. Yadav said the BJP hatched new conspiracies to harass SP leader Azam Khan in Rampur.

After the public meeting, Yadav visited the house of former SP MP and jailed leader Mohd Azam Khan in Rampur. He met Khan’s wife and former MP Tanzin Fatima and other family members.