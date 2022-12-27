Home / Cities / Lucknow News / All elected representatives have major role in a democracy: U.P. assembly speaker

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 10:29 PM IST

Satish Mahana was addressing the inaugural meeting of various newly constituted house committees on Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana attending the inaugural meeting of the house committees on Tuesday. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana has said the elected representatives have a major role in a democracy whether they are a member of the ruling party or from the opposition. “The public has great expectations from their representative. On the other hand, the public representatives also have a big responsibility towards their people,” he added.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of the newly constituted committee relating to examination of audit reports of the local bodies of the state, committee on delegated legislation, panchayati raj committee and joint committee on scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and denotified tribes, Mahana said, “The state government cannot monitor the departments every day. That’s why different committees are constituted. The committees keep an eye on financial matters. The decisions of the committees are tabled in the house and then suggestions are given to the government. The funds released by the state government after tabling of the annual budget should reach the public.”

“The committees keep a close watch on the proper use of public money. All the members have equal responsibility in the committees. Each committee has different rules. Therefore, the members of the committee should have full knowledge of the rules and regulations and they should attend the meetings after proper study of the reports,” he said.

Sunil Sharma, chairman of the constituted committee relating to examination of audit reports of the local bodies of the state, Amit Agarwal, chairman of the committee on delegated legislation, Vipin Kumar ‘David’, the chairman of the panchayati raj committee and Shriram Chauhan, chairman of joint committee on scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and denotified tribes also expressed their views in the meeting.

