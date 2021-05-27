All eligible persons in state will be vaccinated: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that all eligible persons in the state will be vaccinated against Covid and said a vaccine for those in the 12-18 age group is coming soon.

Currently, those above 18 years of age are being inoculated against the infection.

"Vaccine for people in the age group of 12-18 years is coming soon. We will vaccinate everyone," Adityanath said in Deoria.

The chief minister during his visit to Deoria went to Katrari village and interacted with the Gram Pradhan as well as the members of the Covid monitoring committee.

He said that active surveillance committees played a major role in the door-to-door screening of people to curb Covid cases. Timely identification of symptoms and then distribution of medical kits and isolation helped in keeping the spread of the disease in control, Adityanath said.

The chief minister emphasised on creating awareness in the village about encephalitis, the UP government said in a statement here.

People should avoid open defecation and keep the village clean, he said.

Adityanath later reached the Primary Health Centre in Majhgawan to inspect the vaccination campaign and asked the people, who have come for their jabs, to inspire others as well.

He also informed that the government is preparing itself to deal with diseases like encephalitis and dengue that occur mainly during the rainy season due to contamination of water and mosquitoes.

An action Plan is being prepared in this regard, Adityanath said.

"We have to go door-to-door in every district prone to encephalitis and provide medicine kits in advance to tackle encephalitis," he added.

Adityanath on Wednesday also visited the Integrated Covid command and control room in Kushinagar district and met the family members of a home isolated Covid-19 patient at her home and asked about her well being.