Allahabad HC grants bail to man accused of making post against PM

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to a man accused of uploading a derogatory post against PM Narendra Modi on social media. Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla in a May 25 order allowed the bail application filed by one Tahir Mewati, a resident of Bulandshahr. The counsel for the accused submitted that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case. (For Representation)

An FIR was lodged against the accused under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Salempur police station of Bulandshahr district last year. This was the second bail application. Earlier, another bench of the high court vide its order dated July 28, 2025 rejected the first bail application.

The counsel for the accused submitted that the accused has been falsely implicated in the present case and has been languishing in jail since May 14, 2025. According to the prosecution, Mewati operated a social networking account through which visuals and captions were posted allegedly defaming PM Narendra Modi and promoting pro-Pakistan sentiments.

The prosecution claimed that digital evidence established Mewati’s connection with the his social network account. It relied on recovery of a mobile phone allegedly used to operate the account, IP address logs traced to his residence, linked email IDs and phone numbers, as well as metadata and login timestamps.

However, the counsel for Mewati contended that the Facebook account was fake and had been created by someone else to malign his reputation.

After considering the contentions of both sides, the high court granted bail to the accused observing, “The charge against the applicant is, no doubt, grave. However, the same cannot denude him of his rights guaranteed under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India. The applicant’s pre-trial detention cannot be indefinite. Hence, taking into account all the facts and circumstances of the case, prima facie, a case for bail is made out.”