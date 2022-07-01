Allahabad HC’s Lucknow bench junks bishop’s plea seeking quashing of FIR
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has dismissed a petition of Peter Baldev, Bishop of Diocese of Lucknow Church of North India, seeking quashing of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him at Hazratganj police station under the Gangsters Act.
Lucknow Police had lodged the FIR against the bishop on April 9, 2022. Peter Baldev is also ex-officio chairman of Christ Church McConaghy School Society, Lucknow. A division bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava on Thursday dismissed Peter Baldev’s petition in which he had sought directives to the authorities concerned to quash the FIR lodged against him.
“After having examined the submissions advanced by learned counsel for the parties and perused the impugned FIR, we are of the opinion that the impugned FIR discloses cognizable offence against the petitioner,” said the court.
“Hence, no interference is called for by this court in its extraordinary power under Article 226 of the Constitution of India for quashing of the FIR or for grant of any interim relief to the petitioner. The petition lacks merit and is, accordingly, dismissed,” added the court.
Opposing the petition, additional government advocate SP Singh said from perusal of the FIR, it cannot be said that no cognizable offence is made out against the petitioner. Therefore, it cannot be quashed. He further submitted that the Gangsters Act can be invoked even on the basis of a single case.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics