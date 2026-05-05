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Allahabad HC seeks govt response on Ashutosh Maharaj's plea challenging opening of history sheet

Allahabad HC seeks govt response on Ashutosh Maharaj's plea challenging opening of history sheet

Published on: May 05, 2026 09:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response within two weeks to a writ petition filed by Ashutosh Maharaj, the first informant in the POCSO FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, challenging the opening of his history sheet by the state police.

Allahabad HC seeks govt response on Ashutosh Maharaj's plea challenging opening of history sheet

Appearing in person before the high court, Ashutosh Maharaj who claims to be the president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust , Mathura, also sought deletion of his name from the police surveillance register.

A division bench comprising Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena directed the government to file a counter-affidavit and fixed May 13 for the next hearing.

A history-sheeter is an individual with a long or habitual criminal record tracked by the police through a confidential 'history sheet' for surveillance and preventive purposes.

According to Ashutosh Maharaj, the history sheet was opened against him at the Kandhla police station in Shamli district. However, regarding his criminal history, the petitioner submitted that in many cases he has been acquitted after trial.

He also claimed that the alleged incident was disclosed to him by the victims.

However, a bench of the Allahabad High Court had on March 25 granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple in the case, while questioning the "unusual" conduct of the minor victims in confiding about the alleged offence in Ashutosh Maharaj, rather than in their natural guardians.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC seeks govt response on Ashutosh Maharaj's plea challenging opening of history sheet
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