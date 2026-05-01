...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Allahabad HC sets aside ruling that father can transfer minor child's custody to any person

Allahabad HC sets aside ruling that father can transfer minor child's custody to any person

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:30 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Prayagraj, A two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court has set aside a single-judge ruling that a father has the right to transfer defacto custody of a minor child to any person.

Allahabad HC sets aside ruling that father can transfer minor child's custody to any person

Allowing the appeal filed by the mother of a child, a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said, "The observations that the father has the right to transfer defacto custody of a minor child to any person is against all cannons of law and morality and the same therefore required to be set aside."

The appeal was filed against a single-judge order in a Habeas Corpus petition, which dismissed the plea filed by the mother who sought custody of her two children.

In the Habeas Corpus petition, the mother alleged that her minor sons Yuvaraj and Ayushman are in illegal custody of the sister and brother-in-law of the respondent husband and therefore, the custody be handed over to the her.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
allahabad high court prayagraj
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC sets aside ruling that father can transfer minor child's custody to any person
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC sets aside ruling that father can transfer minor child's custody to any person
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.