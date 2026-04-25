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Allahabad HC slams UP Police for chasing young couples, not probing crimes

The Allahabad High Court criticized police for registering FIRs against consenting couples, affirming adults' right to choose their partners freely.

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 10:43 pm IST
By Jitendra Sarin, Prayagraj
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The Allahabad high court has said that police are doing a great disservice by registering FIRs and chasing young couples who have married of their own free will.

The Allahabad HC said a message should go that the age of majority has to be respected. (For Representation)

In its April 21 order, the bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena while coming down heavily on the disturbing trend of the police in registering FIRs and investigating consensual marriages, instead of probing other crimes, directed the director general of police, UP, to take remedial action in such cases.

With this direction, the high court quashed an FIR lodged against a couple (petitioners) who married of their own will, stressing that no one has the right to tell a major where he or she will stay, or with whom he or she will live, marry, or spend his or her life.

The court added that a message should go out now to every citizen in the country that the age of majority has to be respected, and so also the constitutional culture.

Taking exception to the role of the police in similar cases, the court strongly remarked, “Of course, the case of a child, who is not a major, is different. The police are doing great dis-service by registering FIRs such as these and more than that, chasing the young couple, sometime with ulterior motive to forcibly separate them and send back the bride to the parents or her family. These actions are absolutely illegal and some of them are offences.”

Quashing the FIR, the court issued a mandamus to the respondents, including the woman’s father, not to enter the matrimonial home of the petitioners or disturb their peaceful matrimonial life in any manner whatsoever.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC slams UP Police for chasing young couples, not probing crimes
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC slams UP Police for chasing young couples, not probing crimes
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