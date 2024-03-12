Allahabad Univ gearing up to launch course in space science

Amid growing interest among students in the field of space science fuelled by the recent successes of the country in the field, Allahabad University (AU) has decided to start an integrated five-year MSc-PhD course in space science on its campus. Allahabad University campus. (HT file)

The new course would be in accordance with the norms of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, said central university officials while confirming the plans.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A student after completing BSc would be able to enrol in the course and earn MSC and PhD degrees by the time they complete it. An interesting facet of the new course would be the study of climate change that too would be a part of it, officials added.

As per the plan, for research in the field of space studies AU’s MN Saha Centre for Space Studies and the Varahamihira Centre of Excellence for Climate Change Studies will work together.

MN Saha Centre for Space Studies has been functional at AU since August 2022. Applications were invited to recruit teachers for two vacant posts, including one each of associate and assistant professors, in December 2023. Now the recruitment is expected to be completed soon following which the new proposed course is likely to be launched.

Coordinator, MN Saha Centre for Space Studies, Prof Suneet Dwivedi said earlier they were gearing up to start an MSc course but the same was now being changed into a MSc-PhD integrated course.

Under the new course, students would be able to study climate change, the impact on agriculture, melting and shrinking of glaciers, and weather using space science techniques. Along with astronomy, land use and land cover, the students would also study GIS, remote sensing, satellite technology besides altimeters and radars.

“Students of BSc (maths) and those completing BTech will be eligible for admission in the new course,” said Prof Dwivedi. To further broaden the course curriculum, help of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would also be taken, Prof Dwivedi added.

He said ISRO has partnered with AU in the past and so the new course would be of advanced level and using space science, research will also be undertaken on atmosphere, oceans, glaciers and icebergs.