Allowing 3rd child after 2 daughters among suggestions for UP draft bill

Allowing a third child to a couple with two daughters, or with a differently abled child were among the 8,500 suggestions the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has received on its proposed population control bill. The panel has divided the suggestions into 53 categories.

The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill aims to bring down the gross fertility rate in the state by limiting government benefits for couples with more than two children, and offering incentives to those who have a maximum of two children.

The bill was uploaded on the law panel’s website on July 9, inviting suggestions from the public till July 19.

State Law Commission chairman Justice AN Mittal, a former judge of the Allahabad high court who is preparing the draft for the bill, said: “The State Law Commission has received wide-ranging suggestions. People have suggested permission for a third child to parents who have two daughters.” The draft, he added, has been completed and the panel would soon call on chief minister Yogi Adityanath to hand over the report.

Experts criticised the suggestion. “Such suggestions must not be accepted. It promotes a mindset that prefers sons over daughters,” said Madhu Garg, vice president, UP, the All India Democratic Women’s Association.

Justice Mittal said other suggestions received by the panel include imposition of a fine on couples who opt for a third child and banning them from contesting parliamentary and assembly elections. “Some have also suggested permission for a third child to couples whose children are physically challenged.”

