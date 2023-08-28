Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair booked for revealing identity of student slapped in U.P. school

Muzaffarnagar police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday registered a case against Alt News co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair for his allegedly revealing on social media the identity of the Muslim boy slapped by his classmates on the orders of their school teacher at a private school in Muzaffarnagar district on August 25. The case was lodged on the complaint of Vishnudutt of Khubbepur village where the incident took place at a private school. (For Representation)

Superintendent of police (city), Muzaffarnagar, Satyanarayan said the case was registered with Mansoorpur police station under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (that prohibits disclosure of identity of child victims) on the complaint of one Vishnudutt, a resident of Khubbepur village where the August 25 incident took place at a private school.

The SP (city), Muzaffarnagar, said a probe was being conducted to verify the charges levelled against Zubair who had raised the issue on the social media and had allegedly posted the video of the incident. Within no time, the video of the incident in which a Muslim boy was slapped by his classmates on the direction of teacher Tripta Tyagi went viral.

The teacher was also accused of making communal remarks and a case was registered against her on the complaint of the boy’s father. Many opposition party leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Varun Gandhi, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, RLD chief Jayant Choudhary and many other leaders had condemned the incident.